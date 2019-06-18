Lock, stock and wine barrel: Three proseccos to try now

Since it’s a celebration of Italian dining, why not go through perfect Italian celebration wine, prosecco.

What makes prosecco so great is that this cousin of the methode cap classiques (MCC) and champagne tends to be a little lighter; often much zestier and fruity since it’s aged differently.

A little Italian

One size doesn’t fit all and the Da Luca Mini is now the new kid in the South African prosecco family.

The mini Da Luca prosecco bottles can’t be beaten for convenience and it maintains its crisp, lively fizz. Take it on a picnic or pack it in your bag for a hike with a gorgeous view.

This Italian sparkling wine punches way above its small size. It is sure to make any occasion special.

The nose features aromas of peach, pear and apricot that open to a lively refreshing palate that has a little zing.

Go floral

The Valdo Prosecco Rosé Brut Floral Edition is fresh and lingering. Expect aromas of raspberry and spring flowers leading to a great fruitiness of cherry and strawberry with a floral finish.

Metal magic

The Bottega Metallic Collection trio offers pure fruit expression, balanced acidity, alcohol and plenty of bubbles.

Gold is an elegant and traditional prosecco.

The Il Vino Dell’Amore Petalo Pink Manzoni Moscato Rosé is a delightful light sparkling wine, and is notable for its lower alcohol levels.

The White Gold Venezia Doc is a fresh and elegant, perfect as an aperitif and it goes particularly well with a seafood risotto.

