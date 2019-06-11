food and drink 11.6.2019 04:36 pm

Recipe: Healthy coleslaw

Healthy coleslaw. Picture: Supplied

Slaw has never tasted, or looked, this good. The perfect meal in itself or addition to another main dish.

Ingredients

Slaw
1 cup broccoli florets
1 tbsp pine seed kernels
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp sunflower seeds
1 packet broccoli slaw

Dressing
1 tsp finely grated lemon zest
¼ cup lemon juice
3 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
1 tsp sugar
2 tsp Dijon mustard
½ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper

Method

1. Blanch broccoli florets in boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain, place in cool water and roughly chop.

2. Heat a nonstick pan and toast seeds until golden. Pour onto a plate to cool.

3. Place all dressing ingredients in a jar and shake to combine well.

4. Add chopped broccoli, toasted seeds and broccoli slaw to a bowl. Drizzle with a bit of dressing and toss to coat.

5. Arrange on a platter and add a wedge of lemon to serve.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

