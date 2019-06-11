Recipe: Healthy coleslaw

Ingredients

Slaw

1 cup broccoli florets

1 tbsp pine seed kernels

2 tbsp pumpkin seeds

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

1 packet broccoli slaw

Dressing

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

3 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Blanch broccoli florets in boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain, place in cool water and roughly chop.

2. Heat a nonstick pan and toast seeds until golden. Pour onto a plate to cool.

3. Place all dressing ingredients in a jar and shake to combine well.

4. Add chopped broccoli, toasted seeds and broccoli slaw to a bowl. Drizzle with a bit of dressing and toss to coat.

5. Arrange on a platter and add a wedge of lemon to serve.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

