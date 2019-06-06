The world’s top 10 restaurants announced

In Elite Traveler’s Top 100 Restaurants list 2019, triple Michelin-starred Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville rose nine spots to knock longtime champion Alinea, which held the crown in six of the seven last years, off its perch.

It also becomes the second European restaurant after Azurmendi in Spain to top the list.

According to the ranking, which is compiled by votes from the magazine’s affluent readers, New York is the fine dining capital of the world leading with a dozen restaurants, three of which cracked the top 10 list.

The Big Apple edged out Paris which has 10 restaurants.

Similarly, the US leads the country count with 26 addresses, followed by France (18), Spain (8), Italy (7) and the UK (7).

New entries this year include Core by Clare Smyth in London, White Rabbit in Moscow, Atelier in Munich and Central in Lima.

French chef Guy Savoy receives the lifetime achievement award, while Anne-Sophie Pic was awarded the title chef of the year. Chef Vladimir Mukhin of the White Rabbit was named rising star of the year.

Here are the top 10 restaurants according to Elite Traveler magazine, which targets “ultra-high net-worth” readers who travel by private jet.

1. Restaurant de L’Hôtel de Ville, Crissier, Switzerland

2. Alinea, Chicago

3. Eleven Madison Park, New York

4. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

5. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain

6. Per Se, New York

7. The Restaurant at Meadowood, St Helena, California

8. Restaurant Guy Savoy, Paris

9. Le Bernardin, New York

10. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

