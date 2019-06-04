Recipe: Cassiopipa penne

Ingredients

400g penne candela

50g red onion

100ml dry white wine

100g calamari (sliced tubes and tentacles)

100g prawns (deshelled and deveined)

100g mussel meat

200ml mussel broth

100g fish (Cape salmon, yellowtail, seabass, etc.)

100ml fresh cream

20g chopped parsley

Spice mix (cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon)

Drizzle of lemon juice

Method

1. Prepare the mussels in advance by steaming them with a bit of white wine, celery, carrots, onion and parsley, over very high heat, covered.

2. When they open up and are cooked through, discard the vegetables, deshell the mussels and strain the liquid to use in the sauce.

3. Sauté the chopped red onion with some butter. When nicely coloured, add the calamari and season. Cook the calamari until their liquid is absorbed.

4. When ready, add the fish (cut in cubes), give it a nice colour and pour the white wine on top.

5. Let the wine evaporate and sprinkle with the spice mix (the quantity is really up to taste).

6. Add the mussel meat, prawns and mussel broth. Let it reduce by 50% and then add the fresh cream. Allow sauce to thicken.

7. In the meantime, cook the pasta in salted boiling water and when it’s ready, toss it in the pan.

8. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top, a drizzle of lemon juice and serve.

