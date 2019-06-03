Raise a glass to celebrate World Cider Day

Today is World Cider Day (yes, a whole day dedicated to the sweet bubbly nectar), and here are some facts about the drink.

Cider is an ancient alcoholic beverage, originating from Europe. It is traditionally made from the fermented juice of apples, but that has changed.

It rules the UK

Cider is very popular in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The UK has the world’s highest per-capita consumption, as well as some of the largest cider-producing companies.

Strongbow, a cider that originates from the UK, is the world’s leading cider and is now available in 72 countries, including South Africa.

We love it too

Cider is a favoured drink in many of the original Commonwealth countries, including India, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and South Africa.

SA is currently the second largest market by volume for Strongbow after the UK. That doesn’t even include local ciders.

One apple-based cider, catering to many tastes

Common apples used in modern ciders include well-known varieties and many favourites like green granny smith, gala, yellow golden delicious, and pink Fuji apples.

A sweet or low-alcohol cider may have a strong aroma and flavour of apple, while drier or higher-alcohol ciders may have a wider range of fruity aromas and flavours.

Modern ciders vary in colour from pale to yellow, and can range from brilliant to a hazy clarity.

