5 tips to keep your kids healthy when eating out

Kids need to understand the importance of living a healthy lifestyle from young, and it’s you, the parents, who need to ensure that gets done early.

We share some ways to keep the kids healthy when eating out (we all know how sour that can go!).

Skip the fries

Next time they’re at a party or a restaurant, skip the fries. Instead add a side dish of roasted potatoes or vegetables to their meal.

Sweets in moderation

Control their sugar intake. It can be hard to stay away from the sweet table at parties. Teach them how to enjoy, not binge. Depriving them of sugar at home could lead to a disaster when out, so instead allow them to have some sweets or chocolates, but in moderation.

Opt for water

Avoid fizzy cold drinks as well as juices. Order them some still or sparkling water instead – restrict extra, unnecessary calories. Plus, the dentist budget will thank you.

Don’t overeat

Watch portion size – of everything. Stick to the kids menu or go for the smallest option. If there is too much on their plate, they will indulge.

Healthier choice

Opt for chicken and vegetables in a sit-down restaurant, rather than a pizza or cheeseburger.

