Recipe: Irish-style colcannon

Ingredients

600g potatoes, peeled and quartered

400g cabbage finely shredded

2 tsp oil

6 spring onions, finely sliced

150g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Slices or Mild Chopped

25g butter, cubed

Salt and black pepper

4 large eggs

Oil, for frying

Chopped chives, to garnish

Method

1. Put the potatoes in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for 18-20 mins.

2. Fill a second pan with water. Bring to the boil and cook the cabbage for 3 mins until just tender. Drain and set aside.

3. Ten mins before the potatoes are ready, sauté the spring onions and cabbage in a large pan.

4. Half-fill the empty cabbage pan with with water, bring to the boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer.

5. Drain the potatoes, then return to their pan. Add the butter and seasoning, and mash roughly.

6. Stir the cabbage, onions, and peppers into the potatoes. Keep warm over a very low heat.

7. Heat the oil for the eggs in the frying pan until very hot. Crack the eggs into the hot oil and cook until crispy on the edges.

8. Spoon the colcannon onto four warmed plates. Place eggs on top. Season with black pepper and garnish with chives.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.