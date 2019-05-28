The best pizza outside Italy can be found in London

A ranking of the best pizzerias in Europe outside Italy has given the top spot to London restaurant 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo.

In fact, according to the results of 50 Top Pizza, London is the best European city for pizza, landing three of the top 10 spots, followed by Paris and Copenhagen, which tied with two spots each.

Europe’s top pizzeria, meanwhile, is run by third- generation pizza maker Ciro Salvo, who works with an extra wet dough to create a light, chewy crust for his Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Ingredients like organic San Marzano tomatoes, 24-month-old Parmigiano Reggiano, Castelpoto cured sausage and Provolone del Monaco are imported straight from Italy and Naples.

50 Kalò London is the British outpost of the wildly popular original restaurant which opened in Naples in 2014.

The promise of authentic Neapolitan pizzas in London has attracted celebrities like Cuba Gooding Jr. and Michael Bublé.

Here are the best pizzerias in Europe excluding Italy for 2019:

1. 50 Kalò, London

2. Bijou, Paris

3. Bæst, Copenhagen

4. Ober Mamma, Paris

5. Pizzeria Luca, Copenhagen

6. Kytaly, Geneva

7. Lilia Napoli, Falkenberg

8. Addommè, London

9. L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, London

10. Gazzo, Berlin

