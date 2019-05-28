food and drink 28.5.2019 12:43 pm

Recipe: Sweetcorn pancakes with tomato salsa and crispy bacon

Sweetcorn pancakes with tomato salsa and crispy bacon. Picture: Supplied

An easy savoury pancake recipe perfect for Pancake Day, or any day!

Ingredients

Pancakes
150g self-rising flour
1 free-range egg
150ml full cream milk
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ can 200g sweetcorn kernels
50g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild Slices, chopped
1 tbsp vegetable oil

Salsa
50g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild Slices, chopped
2 tomatoes, skins and seeds removed, chopped
6 coriander sprigs, leaves only, chopped
½ green chili, very finely chopped (optional)
6 small spring onions, finely chopped
1 lime, juice and zest
1 tsp brown sugar
Pinch sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. For pancakes, place the flour in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the egg and half of the milk to form a thick batter.

2. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then stir in the sweetcorn and Peppadew slices.

3. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Spoon half of the batter into the pan and fry for 1-2 minutes on each side until the pancake is golden-brown. Set the pancake aside on a warm plate. Repeat with the remaining batter.

4. For the salsa, mix the tomatoes, Peppadew slices, coriander, chilli, sugar, spring onion, lime juice and zest, and salt until well combined. Season to taste with black pepper.

5. To serve, place a sweetcorn pancakes onto each plate, and top with a spoonful of the salsa. Finish with crispy bacon.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

