Lock, stock and wine barrel: Bosjes reserve wines

If you’re after exclusivity, Breedekloof’s Bosjes estate is hard to match. The estate, known for its architectural chapel and kitchen, also has two reserve wines only available from Bosjes.

The wines are a smart move. The Bosjes Kombuis is open for lunch from Wednesdays to Saturdays, and while you can marvel at the gardens and the universally acclaimed chapel – the possibility of taking home more than memories of this patch of Breedekloof in a bottle speaks volumes.

The feat was accomplished by Breedekloof Valley cape wine master Allan Mullins. Mullins selected terroir famous for producing superb shiraz and chardonnay and from that the Bosjes Reserve Shiraz 2016 and the Bosjes Reserve Chardonnay 2018 were produced.

Shiraz from cooler high lying vineyards, which ensure richness and elegance, was his top pick. The wine sticks to flavours that make a great shiraz, with bright raspberry, darker plum, white pepper and spice. Hints of fynbos may surprise you to as it rears its head.

The chardonnay, on the other hand, is a citrusy pleasure with a bouquet of tangerine, peach and apricot, as well as layers of lively citrus, but with lemon leading the group.

While there is fruit, vanilla and a light toastiness, the creamy, mouth-filling citrus still punches through. It’s a perfect pitch song of good chardonnay.

The Chardonnay Reserve 2018 sells for R270 a bottle and the Shiraz Reserve 2016 for R320 per bottle from the farm.

