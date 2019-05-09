food and drink 9.5.2019 03:03 pm

Level Four restaurant launches exciting winter menu

Yasmeen Sewnarain
Roasted beetroot tart with whipped goats’ cheese, garlic & hazelnut praline, orange.

Indulge in a range of comfort food with a fresh new menu that appeals to all tastes.

The new winter menu at 54 on Bath’s fine-dining Level Four restaurant is sure to tantalise your tastebuds and warm your heart this season.

Created by executive chef Matthew Foxon and his team of sous chefs, the new menu features hearty dishes made with sustainable and quality ingredients.

“We’re inspired by the seasons with every new menu we create. This menu offers meals that suit the winter weather, and focus on deliciousness and comfort that excite the palate and warm the body,” says Foxon.

The scrumptious range of starters includes:

  • Buffalo Ridge mozzarella with pumpkin jam, hazelnut, and black truffle
  • Seared yellowfin tuna with coconut puree, avocado, wasabi labneh, and anchovies
  • Crab and line fish bisque with roasted garlic rouille and seafood tortellini

  • Venison carpaccio, grapefruit & raspberry, pickled vegetables, tarragon mayonnaise, biltong soil
  • Chicken and game terrine
  • Roasted beetroot tart with whipped goats’ cheese, garlic and hazelnut praline, orange
  • Chicken consommé with quail and homemade dumpling
  • Minestrone consommé

The restaurant’s signature dish, lobster bisque, is more along the lines of a bouillabaisse, explains Foxon.

“The reason we have done away with lobster is that both the east and west coast is on the red list, so it is not sustainable to use it. I am trying to find alternatives.”

The main course menu includes some excellent winter warmers:

  • 200g Black Angus fillet, osso buco, spinach puree, chard, and sweet potato
  • Miso Cured line fish with bok choi, mushrooms, broad beans and baby leeks
  • Pekin duck, red cabbage, Brussels sprouts, confit duck, apricot relish, and cherry sauce
  • Baked East Coast sole, mussels, baby leeks, potato, shrimp beurre blanc

  • Beetroot risotto with smoked mozzarella and beetroot gel
  • Merino lamb cutlet, loin, belly, braised shoulder, tender stem broccoli, tamarind, and aubergine
  • Butternut gnocchi, pumpkin puree, hummus, and burnt butter
  • 300g Jersey rib eye, mash or hand cut chips, pepper or mushroom sauce

The rich and tantalising desserts include:

  • Gold caramel mousse, sour cherries, and sorbet
  • Dark chocolate fondant, spiced caramel, macadamia and rum ice cream
  • Matcha, coconut panna cotta, compressed apple and almonds

  • Lemon grass and ginger crème brulee with lime, coriander and pineapple
  • ‘Ruby’ chocolate ganache, dark chocolate, raspberry gel, Szechuan and yoghurt sorbet
  • South African cheese platter

Ruby chocolate is the fourth chocolate next to dark, milk and white. Made from the Ruby cocoa bean, the new chocolate offers a unique fresh berry taste. According to Foxon, the restaurant imports this type of chocolate.

