Ten unique things to do for Mother’s day

Every year Mother’s day sees restaurants packed with patrons usually squeezed in together to enjoy an overpriced set meal for brunch. This year, skip the crush and rather do these ten unique things that any mother would be delighted to share with her children.

Learn to cook a family recipe

You mother has been dying to teach you all the recipes she made when you were young, or the things that granny passed on to her, so now is your perfect opportunity. Buy the ingredients, pick up a bottle of your mom’s favourite sparkling wine and take the time to soak in not only the recipe, but the numerous family history stories that will come with it. This is an ideal activity as it gives mom three things she loves – time with her children, the opportunity to tell her stories, and an opportunity to prove there are still some things she knows that you don’t.

Scavenger hunt

It may sound cheesy now, but a scavenger hunt to one of two of her favourite places about town can get mom to feel like you really know her. Make clues and drop them off in three or four places, and if possible include places from her childhood. The drive is what it’s all about as you share time doing something silly and fun, while she tries to solve all the clues. If you are really adventurous you can have different family members waiting at some of the stops with the clue for the next place.

Play Bartender

Is there that one difficult-to-make cocktail that your mom loves, but seldom has because of the effort? Now is the time to learn how to mix up a perfect one so you will be ready for Sunday. Or maybe if you have a good liquor cabinet you could be on hand to mix the drinks she feels like having on the day. Add a variety of small snack foods to partner each drink and by the end of the day, you and your mom will definitely have done some good work strengthening your relationship.

Picnic

There is little more relaxing than a well-planned picnic. Get together all the blankets, cutlery and snacks you can eat then head off to one of South Africa’s numerous botanical gardens for a beautiful day in the shade of a tree. As a bonus, after you eat, you can go for a walk to make sure you burn off all the extra calories you will no doubt eat.

Go to the theatre

Even if Mom is not usually a theatre aficionado, she will certainly love the novelty of being whisked off to a live show. Most people get so caught up in the day-to-day of their lives that they don’t take the time out to do something like the theatre and as such, it is always a special treat.

Make a home cooked meal

Going out can be lovely, but what moms actually want is some time spent with their children. Preparing her a meal at home of her favourite food is a real winner, because she gets to put her feet up while you do all the work. Decorating the table with her favourite flowers, or photos of her children and grandchildren is a nice touch that no restaurant in the world will ever match. Just don’t forget to clean up afterwards.

Help with a hobby

There is little doubt that there are things outside of her family that your mom loves to do and Mother’s day is a great opportunity for the family to step in and do them too. Look out for courses, talks, or workshops on her passions, which you could attend with her. Perhaps there is that one thing she has always wanted to try and your mother’s day gift is just the thing to kick start a whole new area of interest.

Go Hiking

Once checking to see if your mom is fit enough, why not take her off to the great ideas by organising a hike? Fit the hike to your mom, making sure there are plenty of snacks, and cold drinks to take along and you will doubtless see a side to her you haven’t seen before. Pack a lunch you can end things off on, and you will definitely have a winner. If you are in Gauteng, try the Hennops Hiking Trails which offer two main hikes as well as a shorter, easier one for small kiddies.

Learn to make beauty products

Very few people know this, but it’s relatively easy to make simple face scrubs, lip balms, or even bath bombs at home. Find a recipe online and learn how to do it with your mom. Even if you fail it will provide a unique memory and plenty of bonding time.

Rent a car from her youth

Do you remember your first family car? Or perhaps even the first car that your mom remembers her dad driving? Maybe try track one down and go for an old-fashioned road trip to somewhere with a view? If you can’t manage that then a ride in a classic luxury automobile will thrill most people. Put the top down and let the wind blow through your hair. BookAClassic is a great place to start for your rental needs in SA.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.