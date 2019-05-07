Recipes: Rooibos-infused gin cocktail & Gin Mule

Rooibos-infused gin cocktail

Ingredients

50ml New Harbour Distillery Rooibos Infused Gin

Ice cubes

2 slices of fresh orange, to garnish

Dragon Brewing Co Ginger Beer

Cranberry juice

Method

1. Add ice cubes to your gin cocktail glass and pour the Rooibos infused gin over the ice cubes.

2. Take two slices of orange and add it to the glass.

3. Fill up your glass with equal parts ginger beer and a cranberry juice of your choice.

4. Stir gently and enjoy.

Hendrick’s Gin Mule

Ingredients

50ml Hendrick’s gin

20ml lime juice

Top with ginger beer

3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber

Lime wedge

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir.

2. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and a lime wedge.

