Recipes: Rooibos-infused gin cocktail & Gin Mule

Rooibos-infused gin cocktail
Ingredients
50ml New Harbour Distillery Rooibos Infused Gin
Ice cubes
2 slices of fresh orange, to garnish
Dragon Brewing Co Ginger Beer
Cranberry juice
Method
1. Add ice cubes to your gin cocktail glass and pour the Rooibos infused gin over the ice cubes.
2. Take two slices of orange and add it to the glass.
3. Fill up your glass with equal parts ginger beer and a cranberry juice of your choice.
4. Stir gently and enjoy.
Hendrick’s Gin Mule
Ingredients
50ml Hendrick’s gin
20ml lime juice
Top with ginger beer
3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber
Lime wedge
Method
1. Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir.
2. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and a lime wedge.
