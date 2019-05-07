food and drink 7.5.2019 03:03 pm

Recipes: Rooibos-infused gin cocktail & Gin Mule

Hendrick's Gin Mule. Picture: Supplied

Mix things up this season with these trendy and refreshing gin cocktails.

Rooibos-infused gin cocktail

Ingredients

50ml New Harbour Distillery Rooibos Infused Gin
Ice cubes
2 slices of fresh orange, to garnish
Dragon Brewing Co Ginger Beer
Cranberry juice

Method

1. Add ice cubes to your gin cocktail glass and pour the Rooibos infused gin over the ice cubes.

2. Take two slices of orange and add it to the glass.

3. Fill up your glass with equal parts ginger beer and a cranberry juice of your choice.

4. Stir gently and enjoy.

Hendrick’s Gin Mule

Ingredients

50ml Hendrick’s gin
20ml lime juice
Top with ginger beer
3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber
Lime wedge

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a highball filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir.

2. Garnish with 3 thinly sliced rounds of cucumber and a lime wedge.

