Recipe: Asian-style noodles and mango salad

Ingredients

35g coleslaw mix

½ red cabbage, finely sliced

500g egg noodles, dry

150g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild/Hot Whole, drained

1 to 2 ripe mangos, peeled and sliced

¼ cup sesame seeds, toasted

¼ cup cashew nuts, toasted

1 bunch coriander

Mint leaves, to garnish

Dressing

100ml sesame oil

100ml olive oil

100ml soya sauce

½ cup honey

2 tablespoons fish sauce

4cm ginger, grated

Method

1. To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a screw top jar. Place the lid on tightly and shake well to combine.

2. To make the salad, rehydrate the egg noodles in boiling water, drain and pat dry.

3. Toss all the salad ingredients together, except for the sesame seeds, cashew nuts, coriander and mint. Arrange on a large platter.

4. Garnish with the sesame seeds, cashew nuts, coriander and mint.

5. Serve immediately, with the dressing.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

