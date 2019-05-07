food and drink 7.5.2019 12:05 pm

Recipe: Asian-style noodles and mango salad

Asian-style noodles and mango salad. Picture: Supplied

This simple salad with a sweet and tangy dressing is bursting with Asian-style flavours.

Ingredients

35g coleslaw mix
½ red cabbage, finely sliced
500g egg noodles, dry
150g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild/Hot Whole, drained
1 to 2 ripe mangos, peeled and sliced
¼ cup sesame seeds, toasted
¼ cup cashew nuts, toasted
1 bunch coriander
Mint leaves, to garnish

Dressing
100ml sesame oil
100ml olive oil
100ml soya sauce
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons fish sauce
4cm ginger, grated

Method

1. To make the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a screw top jar. Place the lid on tightly and shake well to combine.

2. To make the salad, rehydrate the egg noodles in boiling water, drain and pat dry.

3. Toss all the salad ingredients together, except for the sesame seeds, cashew nuts, coriander and mint. Arrange on a large platter.

4. Garnish with the sesame seeds, cashew nuts, coriander and mint.

5. Serve immediately, with the dressing.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

