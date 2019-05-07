Lock, stock and wine barrel: Rosé wines for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and a good Rosé is one way to sneak into the chambers of mom’s heart, starting with Africa’s happiest wine Polkadraai.

The delicious cheery Stellenbosch wine invites you to break out and live on the Polka side of life, and it is a whole 10 years old.

To mark this occasion, it welcomes a newbie and therefore, ladies and gentlemen please put your hands together for Polkadraai Rosé.

This cherub of a wine is the cherry on the cake; the polka dot on a pristine canvas, that leads the Stellenbosch Hills range into its new decade. As its loyal fans know: since the launch of Polkadraai in 2009, the fun has never stopped.

The Rosé shimmers with a delicate, salmon pink. Give it a little nasal snuffle and the lush bouquet reveals its opulent blooms, suggestions of red berry and the gentlest of petals. Hints of sweet melon and stone fruit wash over the tongue.

Expect to pay R48.

If you really want to get the celebrations started, the Bollinger Rosé is a blend of 62% Pinot Noir, 24% Chardonnay, and 14% Pinot Meunier from 85% Grand or Premier Cru vineyards of exceptional quality.

This is a highly polished champagne, an aromatic, perfectly balanced Rosé of great complexity.

The Bollinger Rosé entices with a beautiful salmon pink colour, a velvet mousse and fresh, pure redcurrant, cherry and strawberry aromas.

The palate is rich and refined, perfectly combining power with freshness, with a silky texture and juicy wild berry flavours, a touch of creaminess and a lasting fresh berry finish.

With its intimate and unusual flavours, the absolutely fabulous Bollinger Rosé can be served for afternoon tea, Bollinger-style.

It is also perfect for a picnic on a summer afternoon as a pre-dinner drink or served with crayfish, salmon, Japanese cuisine or not-so-spicy Asian cuisine and fruit-based desserts. It’s French luxury for South African moms … and dads.

