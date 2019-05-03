J’Something launches own YouTube cooking channel

South African musician J’Something has launched Something’s Cooking TV.

The Mi Casa frontman and celebrity chef announced the channel at the beginning of March.

An extension of J’s love of good food and good music, Something’s Cooking TV, which has been years in the making, brings together his life’s adventures and lifestyle ventures on to one platform.

“YouTube was, is, and will always be my source of entertainment and, more importantly, my source of education when it comes to cooking,” he says. “It’s where I’ve always gone to understand food better. So, when it came to choosing the right platform to host my online cooking channel, it had to be YouTube.

“The way people are consuming TV has changed so much. I binge on YouTube videos from the comfort of my bed, on my smart TV, on my phone or on my laptop … things have changed and are changing drastically.

“This idea of my own channel has been in the pipeline since this brand of mine has been growing organically over the years. The timing needed to be right and I feel like this is the beginning of something much bigger than me,” he adds.

On Something’s Cooking TV, viewers get a taste of J’s interpretation of his favourite dishes and cocktails, with recipes presented as succinct video flatlays of about a minute each.

Foodies who log on to the channel now will find 21 step-by-step recipes, and can look forward to a further 12 every month.

J’s favourites are:

Jin and beetroot cured salmon

If Mi Casa were burgers

Jin gin gnocchi

Milk tart rissois (rissole)

“Through the launch of my TV channel, I’m hoping to entertain people with food … and music of course,” comments J’Something. “I’m also hoping to provide a platform for up-and-coming food enthusiasts and chefs.

“This channel is about the food I love to cook, food my friends love to cook and, hopefully, it inspires you to get stuck into the kitchen, with music pumping through speakers and whisks being used not only to sing with but occasionally do some mixing with, too.”

J’Something works with Port Elizabeth-based brothers Waven and Ruwayne Sebia, who go by the stage name Jay-Em, to produce all the backing tracks for the videos. J’Something and Jay-Em plan to release an exclusive playlist for fans to cook to or entertain with every four months.

YouTube content partnerships lead Dayo Olopade says: “YouTube empowers everyone in Africa to share their unique culture and perspective with the world.

“We are thrilled to see this totally original use of our platform, and to celebrate the freedom YouTube offers South Africa’s creative communities to tell stories differently from the way they are told on traditional television.”

The channel promises to be a unique offering in SA.

