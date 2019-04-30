Recipe: Flourless olive oil chocolate cake infused with naartjie and chilli

Ingredients

90ml Willow Creek Extra Virgin Olive Oil

125g dark chocolate

125g sugar

125g almond meal or ground almonds

3 large eggs, separated

Zest of three naartjies

½ tsp chilli powder

5 naartjie rings, for garnish

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease and line a 20cm springform cake pan with parchment paper

2. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or a bowl set over a simmering saucepan of water. Remove from the heat.

3. Combine the sugar, almond meal, naartjie zest and chilli in a large mixing bowl.

4. Add the olive oil to the melted chocolate, followed by lightly beaten egg yolks. Pour over the dry ingredients and mix well.

5. Whip the egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into the batter and pour into the cake pan.

6. Place a few naartjie slices on top of the mixture (optional).

7. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the top appears dry. The centre should be fudgy and moist.

8. Allow to cool in the pan, and dust with icing sugar and naartjie zest.

Recipe supplied by Willow Creek Olive Estate

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.