food and drink 30.4.2019 09:22 am

Recipe: Flourless olive oil chocolate cake infused with naartjie and chilli

Citizen reporter
Flourless olive oil chocolate cake infused with naartjie and chilli. Picture; Supplied

Flourless olive oil chocolate cake infused with naartjie and chilli. Picture; Supplied

This gluten-free chocolate cake is decadent and moist – with Mediterranean flavours for some extra kick.

Ingredients

90ml Willow Creek Extra Virgin Olive Oil
125g dark chocolate
125g sugar
125g almond meal or ground almonds
3 large eggs, separated
Zest of three naartjies
½ tsp chilli powder
5 naartjie rings, for garnish

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease and line a 20cm springform cake pan with parchment paper

2. Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or a bowl set over a simmering saucepan of water. Remove from the heat.

3. Combine the sugar, almond meal, naartjie zest and chilli in a large mixing bowl.

4. Add the olive oil to the melted chocolate, followed by lightly beaten egg yolks. Pour over the dry ingredients and mix well.

5. Whip the egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold into the batter and pour into the cake pan.

6. Place a few naartjie slices on top of the mixture (optional).

7. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until the top appears dry. The centre should be fudgy and moist.

8. Allow to cool in the pan, and dust with icing sugar and naartjie zest.

Recipe supplied by Willow Creek Olive Estate

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Why you should be eating olives 30.4.2019
10 ways to make fast food healthier 29.4.2019
Recipe: Kilian Palmer’s low carb chille con carne 25.4.2019

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 