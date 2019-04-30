Lock, stock and wine barrel: Wine festivals in May

This May, may the wine be with you.

Two important events are happening in Gauteng and both feature important winemakers that sometimes go unnoticed.

The Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Festival takes place at the Crystal Room at the Killarney Country Club on May 30 and includes in its impressive lineup more than 80 high-end, award-winning Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, many that are not normally shown at festivals because they are too expensive or produced in small quantities.

So, each wine is a rare treat.

Some of the highlights include:

Oak Valley (Groenlandberg chardonnay, Tabula Rasa chardonnay and pinot noir)

Hartenberg (Eleanor chardonnay)

Jordan (Nine Yards chardonnay)

Eikendal (infused by Earth chardonnay)

La Brune (pinot noir) Groot Constantia (chardonnay)

Ataraxia (chardonnay and pinot noir)

Bouchard Finlayson (pinot noir)

Creation (reserve pinot noir and chardonnay)

Thelema (Ed’s reserve chardonnay)

Radford Dale (Freedom pinot noir)

Lismore (chardonnay)

Almenkerk (chardonnay)

Laarman (Focal Point chardonnay)

Uva Mira (The Single Tree chardonnay)

Springfield (Methode Ancienne chardonnay).

Only 300 tickets will be made available for the 2019 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Festival so booking is essential. Tickets can be purchased at Webstickets or from Wine Menu in Kramerville.

The second annual Capital City Wine Show returns to Pretoria on May 3 and 4 with easy access and a few less well-known producers.

Building on the success of the 2018 show, it takes place at the Capital Menlyn Maine hotel located in Africa’s only “green city” precinct.

