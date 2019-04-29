10 ways to make fast food healthier

We all get a craving for fast food every now and again – unless you’re super motivated, which is great so kudos to you.

But next time you find yourself outside a fast food joint, use the following tips to keep the meal slightly healthier than usual.

1. Stick to a single hamburger patty.

2. Hold or go light on the mayonnaise.

3. Go easy on special sauces, which add a lot of calories.

4. Say no to bacon, cheese, onion rings, and other calorie-laden burger toppings.

5. Skip the fries – and the shake.

6. Control your portion size.

7. Try to fill up with a side salad.

8. Choose lighter cheese options on pizza – or even a healthier base.

9. Aim to keep the entire meal 500 calories or less.

10. Opt for foods that are lower in fat, and higher in protein and fibre.

