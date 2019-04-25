New Japanese gin aims to score big with South Africans

The gin market is absolutely swamped at the moment with a new gin seemingly being released every month. Despite this, an announcement by Japanese liquor company Beam Suntory may intrigue connoisseurs as the company has said it would be bringing its popular Roku gin to the country.

Meaning ‘six’ in Japanese, Roku incorporates six traditional, seasonal botanicals that help shape the complex flavour profile, which is infused, distilled, and blended to maximise flavour and form its Japanese identity, setting the spirit apart from other gins in SA.

The gin is first flavoured with traditional aromatics such as juniper berries, coriander, angelica root and seeds, cardamom, cinnamon, and peels from lemon and bitter orange, but where it differentiates itself is through the inclusion of six exclusively Japanese botanicals – Sakura flower, Sakura leaf, Yuzu peel, Sencha tea, Gyokuro tea, and Sansho pepper.

The unique hexagonal bottle was apparently chosen because each side represents one of the Japanese botanicals, but even if this is not true, it should help it stand out on the shelves.

Jeanette Edwards, Beam Suntory International Brand Director, comments: “We are honoured to bring Roku Japanese gin to South Africa to offer gin-lovers a chance to share the experience of a centuries-old tradition as a part of Japanese hospitality, omotenashi. A perfectly balanced gin, Roku is carefully crafted by Japanese artisans with skilful precision and meticulous attention to detail.”

To celebrate the launch in SA, here are three recipes you can try with either Roku or any other gin.

Roku Tonic

Roku 30m

Tonic 120ml

Ginger sticks +

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

Roku Sonic

Roku 30m

Tonic water 60ml

Soda water 60ml

Lime garnish +

Add ice to a highball glass and stir to chill glass. Add Roku and stir to chill the gin. Top with tonic.

Roku Sour

Roku 60ml

Matcha tea 5gr

Egg white 1

Lemon juice 10ml

Simple syrup 10ml

Add egg whites to shaker and shake to aerate. Add Roku, simple syrup and Matcha tea and shake. Top with some lemon juice and strain into a chilled martini glass.

