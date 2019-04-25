Recipe: Kilian Palmer’s low carb chille con carne

South African chef Monya Kilian Palmer has worked under Heston Blumenthal at The Fat Duck in England and now owns and runs the UK Blog award-nominated blog Mud & Love. Here she shares her recipe for a low-carb chilli con carne.

“I adjusted my recipe to exclude the red kidney beans, but the overall flavour and heartiness has not been compromised,” she says, explaining that her switch to a Keto lifestyle didn’t necessitate too much of an adjustment.

“I made this dish often in LBK (Life Before Keto), and even then we ate it with a spoon straight out of our bowls, sans tortillas, rice or any accompanying carbs,” she laughs.

This recipe yields 3 servings, so if it’s just you and your loved one, there should be enough the next day for whoever gets to the fridge and Calls It first.

INGREDIENTS

1 TB coconut oil

1 onion peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic peeled and finely minced

1/2 green pepper chopped

1 jalapeno finely chopped (optional)

1 TB red wine vinegar

500 g ground beef mince

1 TB ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

pinch cayenne pepper

1 tin chopped/crushed tomatoes

300 g beef stock

salt and freshly ground black pepper

60 g creme fraiche to serve

40 g Cheddar cheese grated

2 tsp chopped parsley to garnish

sliced red chilli (optional)

squeeze fresh lemon to taste (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Melt the coconut oil in a deep, heavy-based pan and soften the onions over moderate heat. Add the garlic, green peppers and jalapeno and fry for 1-2 minutes before adding the red wine vinegar to deglaze the pan.

Once the vinegar has cooked out, add the beef mince and all the spices (cayenne pepper, cumin, coriander) and increase the heat to get some browning on the mince as it adds to the flavour.

Tip in the crushed tomatoes and beef stock and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook (partially covered) over low heat for about 45-60 minutes. Check on it regularly to give it a good stir and ensure the mixture is not sticking to the bottom. It will be ready once all the watery liquid has reduced and your pot of chilli is a thick, chunky pot of pure goodness. Adjust the seasoning with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Serve up two bowls (there will be enough for a third helping/leftovers the next day) and top with a spoonful of crème fraiche / sour cream. Scatter over the grated cheese, chopped parsley and a few slices of red chilli if you are brave enough.

RECIPE NOTES

In LBK, I used to make this dish with a generous glug of wine in place of the vinegar, but now I like to add a squeeze of fresh lemon just before serving to add a bit of acidity to the dish.

Macro Details per serving

8.5% Carbs

25.8% Protein

65.7% Fat

Nutritional Information per serving

Calories 618Kcal / 2586kJ

Fat 45g

of which saturates 24g

Carbohydrates 13g

of which sugars 9.6g

Fibre 3.6g

Protein 40g

Allergens

Celery (present in store-bought beef stock)

Milk

Sulphites

