Recipe: Vegetarian falafel wraps

Ingredients

½ white onion

2 cloves garlic

½ cup parsley

½ cup coriander

1 can chickpeas, drained and patted dry

100g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Slices or Mild Whole, drained

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1 pinch of black pepper

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

4 tbsp flour

3 tbsp breadcrumbs

2 tsp olive oil

2 tsp tahini, to serve

Method

1. Make sure the chickpeas and Peppadew peppers are well dried by patting them with paper towel.

2. Roughly chop the onion, garlic, and parsley and add it to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to chop.

3. Add the chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, pepper, baking powder, cumin, coriander, chickpea, flour, and breadcrumbs.

4. Pulse until the mixture comes together when pressed but is still chunky. Don’t overblend.

5. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Form falafel patties and fry until golden and crispy, about 5 minutes per side.

6. To assemble the falafel wraps, warm the flatbread, then top with greens, tomato, onion, and falafel and Peppadew peppers.

7. Drizzle generously with tahini sauce and serve with a wedge of lemon.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

