Recipe: Easy cheesy jaffles

Ingredients

8 slices bread

100g butter, softened

100g mature cheese, sliced

100g Emmental cheese, sliced

200g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Slices

4 tbsp chutney

Method

1. Butter the bread and place a slice of bread, buttered side down on each side of the open jaffle iron.

2. Fill one side with sliced cheeses and Peppadew peppers, and the other side spread with chutney.

3. Sandwich the jaffle iron shut and trim any edges that stick out.

4. Place on a gas hob, electric stove top, braai or open fire and toast for a few minutes each side.

5. When toasted to your preference, remove from heat, open waffle iron carefully, and serve.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.