Recipe: Hake and peppadew traybake

Ingredients
4 x 150g firm white fish
200 g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild/Hot Whole, drained
200g mixed cocktail tomatoes
Small handful mixed olives
2 tbsp capers, drained
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 preserved lemon, chopped (optional)
100ml olive oil
Salt & black pepper
2 tbsp pesto & torn basil leaves, to serve
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 200°c.
2. Place the fish fillets in a baking dish, scatter around the Peppadew peppers, tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, and lemon.
3. Drizzle with olive oil, and season.
4. Bake in the oven for 10 – 15 minutes until the fish flakes easily when pressed with a fork.
5. To serve, garnish with dollops of pesto, and torn basil leaves. Serve with cauliflower rice or a fresh baguette to mop up the juices.
Recipe supplied by Peppadew
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.