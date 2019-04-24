Recipe: Hake and peppadew traybake

Ingredients

4 x 150g firm white fish

200 g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild/Hot Whole, drained

200g mixed cocktail tomatoes

Small handful mixed olives

2 tbsp capers, drained

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 preserved lemon, chopped (optional)

100ml olive oil

Salt & black pepper

2 tbsp pesto & torn basil leaves, to serve

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°c.

2. Place the fish fillets in a baking dish, scatter around the Peppadew peppers, tomatoes, olives, capers, garlic, and lemon.

3. Drizzle with olive oil, and season.

4. Bake in the oven for 10 – 15 minutes until the fish flakes easily when pressed with a fork.

5. To serve, garnish with dollops of pesto, and torn basil leaves. Serve with cauliflower rice or a fresh baguette to mop up the juices.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

