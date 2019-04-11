5 healthy snacks for those late-night munchies

Most of our favourite snack foods are high in calories and non-nutritious.

If you’ve eaten the maximum number of calories at your meal times, then your snack calories are excess calories, so you won’t lose weight very easily if you’re prone to snacking.

If you are a ‘snacker’, there are some ways that you can curb the calories and still stave off the cravings. You just have to do it the right way.

Scheduling your snacks ensures that they become part of your diet rather than a stumbling block.

1. Yoghurt and honey

A small bowl of full fat (unsweetened) yoghurt topped with some honey is a good snack option because it’s tasty and takes a long time to digest, but is not too high in calories.

This means you won’t get a rush of energy, and you also won’t end up with a ton of excess calories in your system while you sleep. It’s high in fat and contains some protein too, so you’re getting good nutrition, and the dairy will probably help you sleep well – like a good old glass of warm milk does.

2. Mixed nuts

A handful of mixed, raw, unsalted nuts is a great snack because it’s highly nutritious – it’s high in fat (which raises your serotonin levels and relaxes you), protein and carbs.

It’s also a slow-digesting food, making for good before-bed eating. Added to all of this, it takes a bit of effort to eat, so you’ll feel like you had a snack, which is important if you don’t want to be wandering back to the kitchen for more. Just remember that nuts are very high in calories, so measure out your portion carefully.

3. Half a chicken sandwich

Half a chicken sandwich on healthy bread – like wholegrain or rye – is a great option. It’s high in protein, slow to digest, and contains lots of nutrients.

Added to this, the chicken sandwich is going to fill you up, and make you feel like you’ve had an extra meal before bed, which is a great way to go to sleep.

4. Oatmeal

A small bowl of cooked oats, usually a breakfast food, can make a great snack before bed. It’s full of melatonin which helps you sleep, and the warmth and fibre can help you to feel comfortable and wind down nicely.

Enjoy it with a few nuts and honey on top for extra goodness.

5. Peanut butter on banana

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combination of flavours, so why not try them together as a snack combo? The peanut butter will give you a good hit of fat that increases your serotonin level, and the banana gives you potassium and fibre to make you healthy and feel good.

