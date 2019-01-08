Recipe: Ultimate pavlova

Ingredients

6 egg whites

350g caster sugar

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp cornflour, sifted

50g icing sugar, sifted

600ml thickened cream

50 g mixed berries

Salted caramel

550g caster sugar

300ml thickened cream (at room temperature)

1 tsp sea salt flakes, to taste

2 tbsp Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild, chopped°

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

2. Place egg white in the clean, dry bowl of an electric mixer and whisk on high speed for 3-4 minutes until soft peaks form.

3. Add caster sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, allowing each spoon to be incorporated before adding the next. Keep whisking until all sugar has been added and the mixture is glossy.

4. Reduce speed to low, then add in vinegar, cornflour and icing sugar, until combined.

5. Spread the mixture over the baking paper in a round, rectangle or wreath shape, making a slight indent in the centre (to allow for toppings).

6. Reduce oven to 130°C and bake meringue for around 1 hour.

7. Meanwhile, for the salted caramel, combine sugar with ½ cup (125 ml) water in a saucepan over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

8. Increase heat to medium and cook, without stirring, occasionally brushing down the sides of the pan with a damp pastry brush, for 8-10 minutes until a golden caramel forms.

9. Remove the caramel from heat and pour in the cream. Be careful here, as the mixture will bubble and then seize. Return the pan to low heat, add salt to taste and cook, stirring the caramel, for 1-2 minutes until smooth.

10. When the meringue is cooked, turn off oven and leave the meringue inside, with the door ajar, for 1-2 hours until cooled completely.

11. To serve, remove the meringue from oven and place on a platter or serving board. Whisk cream to soft peaks, add chopped Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers then spread over meringue. Scatter over berries and drizzle with salted caramel.

