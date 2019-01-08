Recipe: Double-decker biscuits

Ingredients

250g butter or margarine, softened

100g sugar

350g Snowflake cake flour

165g smooth apricot jam

½ can (about 200g) condensed milk

15ml milk

200g icing sugar, sifted

6 red glace cherries, quartered

Method

1. Cream butter and sugar together. Sift flour and add. Mix well to a soft dough.

2. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of about 3 mm.

3. Cut into round or square shapes of about 6 cm in diameter. Place onto greased baking trays.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 8 – 10 minutes. Place cookies onto wire racks to cool.

5. Sandwich two biscuits together with jam.

6. Beat condensed milk, milk and icing sugar together until smooth and thick. Spoon or drizzle on top of biscuits. Decorate with cherries.

Recipe supplied by Snowflake

