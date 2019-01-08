 
food and drink 8.1.2019 12:20 pm

Recipe: Double-decker biscuits

Citizen reporter
Double-decker biscuits. Picture: Supplied

Double-decker biscuits. Picture: Supplied

These delightful biscuits are perfect as a teatime snack.

Ingredients

250g butter or margarine, softened
100g sugar
350g Snowflake cake flour
165g smooth apricot jam
½ can (about 200g) condensed milk
15ml milk
200g icing sugar, sifted
6 red glace cherries, quartered

Method

1. Cream butter and sugar together. Sift flour and add. Mix well to a soft dough.

2. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to a thickness of about 3 mm.

3. Cut into round or square shapes of about 6 cm in diameter. Place onto greased baking trays.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 8 – 10 minutes. Place cookies onto wire racks to cool.

5. Sandwich two biscuits together with jam.

6. Beat condensed milk, milk and icing sugar together until smooth and thick. Spoon or drizzle on top of biscuits. Decorate with cherries.

Recipe supplied by Snowflake

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How to plan a degustation menu 8.1.2019
Food Lovers management to investigate health and safety standards following rat video 6.1.2019
How to go vegan in the New Year 2.1.2019

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.