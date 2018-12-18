Recipe: Green bean casserole

Ingredients

1/3 cup butter

½ cup diced onions

½ cup fresh mushrooms

½ cup Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild Whole

2 cups sliced green beans

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup mushroom soup

1 cup onion rings

1 cup grated cheddar

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Sauté the onions and mushrooms in the butter.

3. Boil green beans in chicken broth for 10 minutes and drain. Add the green beans, peppers, mushroom soup, onion rings, and seasoning to taste, to the onion mixture. Stir well.

4. Pour into a grease baking dish.

5. Bake for 20 minutes, then top the casserole with the cheddar and bake for 10 minutes longer, or until the casserole is hot and cheese is melted.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

