Recipe: Roasted pork belly with cream cheese coleslaw

Ingredients
1.5kg pork belly
1 pinch salt
2g fine cracked pepper
½ red cabbage, shredded
200g white cabbage, shredded
1 granny smith apple, grated
100g carrot, grated
50g celery, sliced
50g Pepperdew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Whole
150g cream cheese
50g plain yoghurt
50g olive oil
10ml vinegar
8g parsley
8g mint
20g almond flakes
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
1. Preheat oven to 220°C.
2. Place pork on a clean work surface, skin-side upwards, and score the back 1 cm apart through the skin into the fat.
3. Rub salt into all the scores. Season the underside of the meat with a little more salt and pepper.
4. Roast pork, skin side-up, for 30 min until the skin starts to puff up. Turn the heat down to 180° C and roast for another hour.
5. Combine cabbage, carrot, celery, peppers and apple with all ingredients.
6. To make dressing, beat cream cheese slowly adding yoghurt, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss cabbage ingredients, parsley, mint and almond flakes with dressing.
7. To serve, place a small mound of coleslaw on a plate with pork on top. Finish with extra dressing.
Recipe supplied by Peppadew
