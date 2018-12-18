Recipe: Roasted pork belly with cream cheese coleslaw

Ingredients

1.5kg pork belly

1 pinch salt

2g fine cracked pepper

½ red cabbage, shredded

200g white cabbage, shredded

1 granny smith apple, grated

100g carrot, grated

50g celery, sliced

50g Pepperdew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Hot Whole

150g cream cheese

50g plain yoghurt

50g olive oil

10ml vinegar

8g parsley

8g mint

20g almond flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat oven to 220°C.

2. Place pork on a clean work surface, skin-side upwards, and score the back 1 cm apart through the skin into the fat.

3. Rub salt into all the scores. Season the underside of the meat with a little more salt and pepper.

4. Roast pork, skin side-up, for 30 min until the skin starts to puff up. Turn the heat down to 180° C and roast for another hour.

5. Combine cabbage, carrot, celery, peppers and apple with all ingredients.

6. To make dressing, beat cream cheese slowly adding yoghurt, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Toss cabbage ingredients, parsley, mint and almond flakes with dressing.

7. To serve, place a small mound of coleslaw on a plate with pork on top. Finish with extra dressing.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.