Where to feast this holiday season

Cape Town

Salsify at the Roundhouse

Africa’s most lauded Chef Luke Dale Roberts has adopted the city’s cherished Roundhouse Restaurant. Collaborating with Ryan Cole, previously head chef of The Test Kitchen, the recently opened Salsify at the Roundhouse brings fine dining to Camps Bay.

For a sophisticated New Year’s Eve, R2 250 per person brings you the finest of menus accompanied by bottomless Graham Beck MCC. Come hungry and thirsty! View the menu here.

The Lawns at the Roundhouse

After a major upgrade including landscaping, The Lawns at The Roundhouse brings a brand-new look to the relaxed “all-day affair” address. Breakfast spreads, lunches, picnic baskets and cocktail sundowners are the order of the day here, all set in a mountainside hamlet with stellar sea views.

Why not book a Christmas picnic basket at R450 for two people and spend the day lounging enjoying the incredible views? There is also a 4-course set menu offered on the deck at R650 per person including a glass of bubbly for a slightly more formal Christmas lunch.

The Pot Luck Club

Situated on the rooftop floor of the Silo of the Old Biscuit Mill, The Pot Luck Club has been dubbed the coolest place to be in Cape Town and its success is based on innovative cuisine, served in a relaxed yet edgy environment.

A Luke Dale Roberts venture, led by Chef Freddie Dias, The Pot Luck Club always welcomes a vibrant crowd all-year round. Spend New Year’s Eve accompanied by live music and an 11-course experience at R 2 750 plus R400 for bottomless bubbly.

The Test Kitchen

Luke Dale Roberts’s flagship restaurant and arguably, Africa’s finest will once again delight discerning diners with a curated menu to ring in the new year. Spend your New Year’s Eve indulging in world class cuisine at R3 500 for 10-course meal and R4 500 with wine pairing.

Gauteng

Forti Grill & Bar

Open year round, the widely admired Chef Fortunato Mazzone’s top tier Pretoria eatery will be welcoming bookings with open arms for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

In addition to Forti Grill & Bar’s usual delectable menu, Christmas Day will see the option to feast in true Italian style. Several traditional Italian Christmas dishes will be served, creating the ideal celebratory atmosphere for families and friends alike.

New Year’s Eve celebrations could not be more conveniently situated; with Forti Grill & Bar’s terrace overlooking Time Square at Menlyn Maine guests can enjoy a comfortable viewing of the spectacular light show accompanied by a complimentary glass of bubbly at midnight.

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff

A spectacular series of celebrations for the festive season begin on Christmas Eve and continue right through until New Year. This includes special occasions at both of the hotel’s two sought-after restaurants: the open-air contemporary barbecue-styled Flames, and the avant-garde flagship View, which boasts some of the city’s most magnificent vistas and dramatic Highveld sunsets.

At Flames, music and dancing begin from 8pm with live music performed by Badwolf, a fresh five-piece band from Johannesburg well known for their hip, groove-based approach and creative interpretations of well-loved hits and classics (R2 100 per person).

View will serve a special New Year’s Eve Dinner, after which guests are invited to join in the dancing, entertainment and festivities at Flames before toasting the arrival of the New Year at midnight (R2 500 per person).

