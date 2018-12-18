Glacéau smartwater launches in SA

It’s inspired by a simple process called vapour distillation that nature uses to make clouds. Sounds complicated?

Well this is what happens: water evaporates into vapour, which leaves impuritites behind. Vapour is then condensed back to water. This vapour distilled water is then remineralised with electrolytes, which gives it a clean, pure and crisp taste.

Glacéau smartwater – America’s leading water brand and an A-List celebrity favourite since 1996 – is now available in South Africa. The brand has launched with huge success in the UK, Australian and Indian markets.

Senior Brand Manager for Glacéau smartwater Kamini Redhi says that it’s definitely the right time to bring it to the South African market.

“Smartwater appeals to aware, on-the-go, style-conscious consumers who are looking for some extra style from their water. Smartwater is both a status symbol and a highly functional product because it looks and tastes great. The vapour-distilled process, which is inspired by the clouds, delivers a stylish refreshment for our hot summer days.”

Glacéau smartwater is available exclusively from selected grocery and garage stores in Durban, Cape Town and Joburg city centres at a recommended retail price of R15 for a 600ml bottle.

