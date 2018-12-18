Recipe: Chicken wings with blue cheese sauce

Ingredients
200g blue cheese
100g cream cheese
175ml cream
2kg chicken wings
200g chicken mince
40g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild Whole
1 small red chilli, finely chopped
5g Panko crumbs
1 parsley sprig, finely chopped
15ml olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
1. Separate the drumette from the wing through the joint. Keep the 2 variations separate and chilled until required.
2. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, chicken mince, half of the blue cheese, chilli, peppers, breadcrumbs and parsley.
3. Place the stuffing into a piping bag with a small nozzle, fill each wing and fold over each wing to enclose. Wrap the wing tightly with cling wrap in a cylinder shape, leaving the winglet bone exposed.
4. Poach the stuffed wings in simmering, salted water for approximately 15 minutes or until firm. Set aside in a fridge to cool. Once chicken wings have cooled, remove cling wrap.
5. Toss the drumettes in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper. Scatter on to a tray and place in a preheated oven at 180⁰ C for 15 minutes. Remove and chill until needed.
6. To make sauce, heat cooking cream to a light simmer, then remove from the heat and add remaining blue cheese. Stir through until melted.
7. Place both types on a preheated barbecue or griddle pan and cook until charred and heated through. Serve chicken drizzled with blue cheese sauce or on the side.
Recipe supplied by Peppadew
