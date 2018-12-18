; Recipe: Chicken wings with blue cheese sauce – The Citizen
 
food and drink 18.12.2018 12:37 pm

Recipe: Chicken wings with blue cheese sauce

Citizen reporter
Chicken wings with blue cheese sauce. Picture: Supplied

The stuffed winglets are a real treat, while the oven-baked drumettes make for a scrumptious finger food.

Ingredients

200g blue cheese
100g cream cheese
175ml cream
2kg chicken wings
200g chicken mince
40g Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild Whole
1 small red chilli, finely chopped
5g Panko crumbs
1 parsley sprig, finely chopped
15ml olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste

Method 

1. Separate the drumette from the wing through the joint. Keep the 2 variations separate and chilled until required.

2. In a bowl, mix cream cheese, chicken mince, half of the blue cheese, chilli, peppers, breadcrumbs and parsley.

3. Place the stuffing into a piping bag with a small nozzle, fill each wing and fold over each wing to enclose. Wrap the wing tightly with cling wrap in a cylinder shape, leaving the winglet bone exposed.

4. Poach the stuffed wings in simmering, salted water for approximately 15 minutes or until firm. Set aside in a fridge to cool. Once chicken wings have cooled, remove cling wrap.

5. Toss the drumettes in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper. Scatter on to a tray and place in a preheated oven at 180⁰ C for 15 minutes. Remove and chill until needed.

6. To make sauce, heat cooking cream to a light simmer, then remove from the heat and add remaining blue cheese. Stir through until melted.

7. Place both types on a preheated barbecue or griddle pan and cook until charred and heated through. Serve chicken drizzled with blue cheese sauce or on the side.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

