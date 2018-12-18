Recipe: Kale, pomegranate and caramelised parsnip salad

Ingredients

Salad

1 large bunch of kale

1 pomegranate

4 medium parsnips

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp maple syrup

Dressing

1/3 cup olive oil

1 clove garlic, finely minced

2 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp Peppadew Sweet Piquanté Peppers Mild Whole

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional garnish

2 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan

3 tbsp toasted hazelnuts

Method

1. Wash the parsnips, no need to peel them.

2. Slice lengthwise. Place them in a roasting pan with two tbsp olive oil and two tbsp maple syrup, and toss well.

3. Roast them in 180°C oven for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until tender inside and crispy golden on the outside. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

4. Place all the salad dressing ingredients in a jar, screw on the lid and shake vigorously.

5. Cut away the stems from the kale leaves and discard them. Place the kale leaves on top of one another and shred finely. Place the shredded kale in a large salad bowl and toss with the vinaigrette. Let the kale rest for 30 minutes to absorb the dressing.

6. Deseed the pomegranate. Add the pomegranate seeds and the cooled roasted parsnip to your salad and toss.

Recipe supplied by Peppadew

