Recipe: Slow cooker mac and cheese

Ingredients
Spray and Cook
500g macaroni
400g cheddar, grated
1 tin (410g) evaporated milk
250 smooth cream cheese
3 cups (750ml) full cream milk
Salt and pepper
Pinch of grated nutmeg
Handful fresh parsley, finely chopped
Method
1. Spray the inside of a slow cooker with Spray and Cook.
2. Combine all the ingredients in the slow cooker, except for 1 cup of milk and the chopped parsley, and mix together well.
3. Place lid onto slow cooker and leave to cook on a low setting for 2 hours.
4. After 2 hours of slow cooking, stir in the remaining cup of milk, replace the lid and leave to cook for an additional 30 minutes on a low heat.
5. Transfer to individual bowls and garnish with freshly chopped parsley just before serving.
Recipe supplied by Checkers
