Recipe: Slow cooker mac and cheese

Slow cooker mac and cheese. Picture: Supplied

Enjoy all the comfort of mac and cheese – with none of the effort!

Ingredients

Spray and Cook
500g macaroni
400g cheddar, grated
1 tin (410g) evaporated milk
250 smooth cream cheese
3 cups (750ml) full cream milk
Salt and pepper
Pinch of grated nutmeg
Handful fresh parsley, finely chopped

Method

1. Spray the inside of a slow cooker with Spray and Cook.

2. Combine all the ingredients in the slow cooker, except for 1 cup of milk and the chopped parsley, and mix together well.

3. Place lid onto slow cooker and leave to cook on a low setting for 2 hours.

4. After 2 hours of slow cooking, stir in the remaining cup of milk, replace the lid and leave to cook for an additional 30 minutes on a low heat.

5. Transfer to individual bowls and garnish with freshly chopped parsley just before serving.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

