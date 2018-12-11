Recipe: Amarula affogato with caramel crunch

Ingredients

Non-stick cooking spray

125 ml sugar

1½ tbsp water

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

2 espresso shots

2 tots Amarula

Method

1. Line a baking sheet with baking paper and spray the paper with non-stick spray.

2. Place sugar and water in a small saucepan and place over low heat. Boil until the mixture becomes a dark amber colour.

3. Carefully pour onto the prepared sheet. Leave to cool.

4. When set, break into pieces and place in a plastic bag. Use a rolling pin to crush into small pieces.

5. Spoon the ice cream into glasses. Pour the espresso and Amarula over it. Top with caramel crunch and serve.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.