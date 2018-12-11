 
food and drink 11.12.2018 02:41 pm

Recipe: Amarula affogato with caramel crunch

Citizen reporter
Amarula affogato with caramel crunch. Picture: Supplied

Enjoy the flavours of a drink and a dessert in one decadent, delicious cocktail.

Ingredients

Non-stick cooking spray
125 ml sugar
1½ tbsp water
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
2 espresso shots
2 tots Amarula

Method

1. Line a baking sheet with baking paper and spray the paper with non-stick spray.

2. Place sugar and water in a small saucepan and place over low heat. Boil until the mixture becomes a dark amber colour.

3. Carefully pour onto the prepared sheet. Leave to cool.

4. When set, break into pieces and place in a plastic bag. Use a rolling pin to crush into small pieces.

5. Spoon the ice cream into glasses. Pour the espresso and Amarula over it. Top with caramel crunch and serve.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

