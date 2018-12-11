A rosy future for Rooibos

Rooibos, which is exclusively farmed in the Cederberg and Sandveld areas of the Western Cape of South Africa, is fast becoming one of the most attractive agricultural products to invest in.

Nicie Vorster, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council (SARC) says the world is increasingly counting on agriculture to produce more nutritious food, and Rooibos fits the mould.

“Major Rooibos markets view the tea as a premium healthy lifestyle product and promote it in its pure and unblended form, which health-conscious consumers want more of. The increased global emphasis on health and wellbeing is fuelling a preference for products that promote wellness.

“These days, consumers are placing far more value on health than ever before by using devices and apps to encourage exercise, consuming organic and natural foods, and taking health supplements. It’s a trend that will continue well into the future.

NUTRITION WEEK!! Have you also tried #FairCapeDairies Rooibos yoghurt? Has loads of health benefits & tastes yum too! pic.twitter.com/XinLuaGzZH — Fair Cape Dairies (@faircapedairies) October 12, 2015

“It’s not only the health benefits that makes Rooibos highly sought-after, but also its versatility. Apart from enjoying it as a hot or cold beverage, whether plain or flavoured, Rooibos is used in multiple other applications.

“These range from beauty products and nutraceuticals to alcoholic drinks, confectionary and everyday foodstuffs, such as yoghurt and cereal. Every year, we are seeing new and exciting innovations in the Rooibos category as entrepreneurs and branders experiment with the product,” says Vorster.

The current area planted under Rooibos is at a record high of 57 000ha – almost double that of a decade ago as more farmers, especially those in the Swartland region, have cleared existing farmland to make way for Rooibos. The increasing agricultural footprint of Rooibos demonstrates the growing demand – both locally and internationally – for our homegrown brew.

The sector is also attracting more growers, especially grain farmers who are looking to diversify since Rooibos is a hardy, dry land crop which is generally less affected by drought when compared to other rain dependent crops.

Vorster says Rooibos farmers took various steps to proactively manage supply in the face of the severe drought that plagued the Western Cape over the past few years by implementing more sustainable farming practices, removing water-thirsty alien invasive plants in the vicinity of fields, and limiting pest and disease outbreaks.

Did you know? When it's harvest time in the Rooibos country, the plants reach up to 1,8 m in height.#RooibosPlant #RooibosRoute #Rooibos pic.twitter.com/alwrcVOKLr — Rooibos-Route (@RooibosRoute) January 31, 2018

“Even though Rooibos farmers are accustomed to periods of drought, since the region is considered a semi-desert, harvests are not immune to the effects of climate change. Yet, based purely on the average rainfall for the past year, we should see an improvement in crop size in 2019,” says Vorster.

The Rooibos industry currently employs an estimated 8 000 farmworkers and additional employment is created in upstream activities, such as processing, packaging and retailing.

According to the SARC, South Africa holds a competitive advantage in a number of fruit and beverage sectors, including Rooibos, which could place the country amid the top export producers of high-value agricultural products.

About half (between 6 000 and 7 000 tonnes) of Rooibos is consumed locally, while the balance is exported to more than 30 countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, the UK and US.

