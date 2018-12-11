 
food and drink 11.12.2018 12:37 pm

Recipe: Beetroot soup

Citizen reporter
Beetroot soup. Picture: iStock

Beetroot soup. Picture: iStock

A delicious and hearty soup, perfect for summer and winter dining.

Ingredients

1 tbsp (15ml) olive oil
1 (1 cup/250ml/150g) fennel bulb, thinly sliced
1 (1/2 cup/100g) carrot, grated
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
2 x 184g beets in mild vinegar, cut into quarters
2 cups (500ml) vegetable stock
1 cup (250 m) coconut cream
Pinch of salt and pepper
Double thick plain yoghurt, to garnish
Fresh fennel leaves, to garnish

Method

1. Using a large heavy bottomed pot, heat the olive oil on medium heat.

2. Saute the fennel bulb and grated carrot until soft.

3. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.

4. Add the beetroots to the pot and stir in the coconut cream.

5. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Using a hand blender, blend until smooth.

6. Season with salt and pepper, and serve with a swirl of double thick plain yoghurt and fresh fennel leaves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Amarula affogato with caramel crunch 11.12.2018
Recipe: Crustless chicken and sweetcorn mini quiches 11.12.2018
What top SA chefs are cooking for Christmas this year 11.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.