Recipe: Beetroot soup

Ingredients

1 tbsp (15ml) olive oil

1 (1 cup/250ml/150g) fennel bulb, thinly sliced

1 (1/2 cup/100g) carrot, grated

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 x 184g beets in mild vinegar, cut into quarters

2 cups (500ml) vegetable stock

1 cup (250 m) coconut cream

Pinch of salt and pepper

Double thick plain yoghurt, to garnish

Fresh fennel leaves, to garnish

Method

1. Using a large heavy bottomed pot, heat the olive oil on medium heat.

2. Saute the fennel bulb and grated carrot until soft.

3. Add the garlic and cook for another minute.

4. Add the beetroots to the pot and stir in the coconut cream.

5. Cook on low heat for 10 minutes. Using a hand blender, blend until smooth.

6. Season with salt and pepper, and serve with a swirl of double thick plain yoghurt and fresh fennel leaves.

