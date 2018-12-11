Recipe: Crustless chicken and sweetcorn mini quiches

Ingredients

6 eggs

1 cup (250ml) cream

2 spring onions, finely chopped

Handful of chives, finely chopped

1/2 tsp (2.5ml) smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup (125ml) sweetcorn

200g leftover roast chicken, shredded

1/2 cup (125ml) grated cheddar cheese

12 paper muffin cases

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Whisk together the eggs, cream, salt, pepper and smoked paprika until just combined.

3. Add in the chopped spring onions and chives and set aside.

4. Line a muffin tray with paper cases and fill each case with a little sweetcorn and shredded roast chicken.

5. Ladle in the egg and cream mixture right to the top and sprinkle over a little grated cheddar cheese.

6. Bake in oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

7. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

