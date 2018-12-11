 
Recipe: Crustless chicken and sweetcorn mini quiches

Crustless chicken and sweetcorn mini quiches. Picture: Supplied

These quick bites are perfect for breakfast or as appetisers, and are quite healthy too.

Ingredients

6 eggs
1 cup (250ml) cream
2 spring onions, finely chopped
Handful of chives, finely chopped
1/2 tsp (2.5ml) smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup (125ml) sweetcorn
200g leftover roast chicken, shredded
1/2 cup (125ml) grated cheddar cheese
12 paper muffin cases

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C.

2. Whisk together the eggs, cream, salt, pepper and smoked paprika until just combined.

3. Add in the chopped spring onions and chives and set aside.

4. Line a muffin tray with paper cases and fill each case with a little sweetcorn and shredded roast chicken.

5. Ladle in the egg and cream mixture right to the top and sprinkle over a little grated cheddar cheese.

6. Bake in oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

7. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

