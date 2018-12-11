Lock, stock and wine barrel: MCC industry

There are many reasons to loathe Markus Jooste, but here is another.

Last week, Huisgenoot ran an article mentioning how Markus allegedly made fun of a person who brought a mid-priced bottle of Méthode Cap Classique to a party. According to the article, Jooste picked it up and mockingly asked: “who bought this bottle of sh*t”? The intention was to shame.

This is the same man who allegedly bought his mistress a bronze Bentley Bentayga (a subtle and sophisticated choice) and gifted his old Res at University of Stellenbosch a black Jaguar with a personalised number plate (the mark of good taste). He obviously should be a purveyor of taste in South Africa – especially when it comes to our MCC.

Now I’m not suggesting that Markus has a jewel encrusted “Live Laugh Hope” wall-hanging in one of his many homes, but mocking MCC is akin to mocking the wine industry.

Vinpro said that five jobs are created for every R1 million invested in the local wine industry. Levies to the value of R72 million have been invested in transformation programmes in the past four years, with focus on enterprise, skills, and socioeconomic development.

Even during a harsh drought, winemakers – many MCC producers – continued to plough and released some of the world’s most lauded wines.

In September, 2 414 guests registered for the Cape Wine Show that showcased wines from 352 producers. One seminar saw a range of speakers highlight various issues that surround the industry, but also the programmes and organisations that work together to create a sustainable future for the estimated 289 000 South Africans that work in the wine industry.

If you buy a bottle of MCC, or any kind of South African wine, think of the people you help in the industry, not Jooste and his “good taste”.

