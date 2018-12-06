Kitkat launches the Kitkat Chocolatory

A unique Pop Up store that will offer chocolate lovers an opportunity to experience personalised and handcrafted chocolate creations has found a new home at Midrand’s Mall of Africa and will be open for business for four weeks.

Members of the media and a handful of personalities were treated to a sneak preview of what South Africans can expect at the KitKat Chocolatory Pop Up.

Hosted by radio DJ and TV Personality, Tumi Voster and held in Johannesburg at the Chocolate Academy in Fourways, they were afforded a unique opportunity to be the first in South Africa to experience the journey in the making of creating their perfect break.

Amongst the celebrities attending were effervescent Taryn Louch, also known as LittleMissLouch, LikeHome page curator and former Miss South Africa Vanessa Carreira-Coutroulis. My Kitchen Rules SA contestants Donald Chipumha and Luyanda Mafanya. Food blogger Steve Steinfeld and celebrity chef, Chef Nti. Look out for the video on social media on tailoring their experience.

Commenting on this exciting concept, Zanele Mthethwa, Business Executive Officer – Chocolate at Nestlé South Africa said, “Offering greater personalisation to our consumers the KitKat Chocolatory invites visitors to truly explore their creativity and truly experience how to create their own perfect break.”

The Chocolatory has been a successful concept forNestlé KitKat in Japan, Australia, Canada, Malaysia and other countries.

The KitKat Pop up store offers unique and exclusive flavour combinations. To create your break, you just have to follow these four easy steps.

1. Using the tablet first select your favourite KitKat milk, white or dark four finger bar.

2. Then you can add up to three delicious toppings from a selection of fourteen to your bar. The toppings are from Zesty Lemon pieces to Caramelised Hazelnut Crocant, Mint Chips, Strawberry Pearls, Caramel Fudge, Coconut, Brownies, Mixed Berry Fruit Pieces, Honeycomb, Shortbread, Caramelised Pearls, Tutti Fruity, White Blossom and Milk Blossom: there is something for everyone.

3. The next step is to select a personalised pack and message, you even include a name. The pack selection is made up of one of five different designs with stunning photography of iconic South African landmarks and African animals.

The designs are the Johannesburg skyline, the Soweto Towers, Table Mountain, our Big 5 animals or a Gifting option.

Available for your selection is sixteen different messages.

4. The final step is to pay. As this is handcrafted there is an approximate 20-minute wait while you shop before collection. A SMS notification will advise you to come and collect. This ensures that your creation is as different and unique as you are, making it the perfect break. Your creation will be handed to you in a gift bag with a gift card included so should you want to make it a gift, it’s complete.

To further tantalise the taste buds, KitKat has three special edition chocolates that are inspired by South African desserts available only at the Pop-Up store. The Special Edition chocolate bars are Milk Tart, Trifle, and Black Forest. A limited number will be available each day.

“The special edition collection celebrates our South African heritage. As a company that has been operating in South Africa for over 100 years, we are proudly South African. For this reason, we wanted KitKat chocolate lovers to enjoy the experience of the KitKat Chocolatory whilst at the same time taking them through a nostalgic journey of their childhood memories and special holidays,” added Mthethwa.

Visit The KitKat Chocolatory Pop Up store from 24 November to 22 December at the Food Court in the Mall of Africa.

