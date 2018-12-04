Recipe: Couscous with spinach and tomato

Ingredients

1 cup couscous

1 cup boiling water

¼ tsp turmeric

1 tsp vegetable stock

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup baby spinach or soft spinach, cut into thin strips

8 baby tomatoes, halved

¼ cup almond nibbles (optional)

Method

1. Place the couscous in a bowl and pour in the water, turmeric, stock and lemon juice.

2. Mix well, cover with a lid and leave to stand for 5 min.

3. Uncover the couscous and separate the pieces with a fork.

4. Add the spinach and the tomatoes. Place in a serving dish and top with the almonds, if you choose to use them.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

