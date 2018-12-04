Recipe: Couscous with spinach and tomato

Ingredients
1 cup couscous
1 cup boiling water
¼ tsp turmeric
1 tsp vegetable stock
2 tbsp lemon juice
1 cup baby spinach or soft spinach, cut into thin strips
8 baby tomatoes, halved
¼ cup almond nibbles (optional)
Method
1. Place the couscous in a bowl and pour in the water, turmeric, stock and lemon juice.
2. Mix well, cover with a lid and leave to stand for 5 min.
3. Uncover the couscous and separate the pieces with a fork.
4. Add the spinach and the tomatoes. Place in a serving dish and top with the almonds, if you choose to use them.
Recipe supplied by Checkers
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.