Let’s talk celebration. There’s no doubt at some point many of you will consume bubbly so, keeping various budgets in mind, here’s some great MCCs (méthode cap classique) and sparkling wines for December.

Tokara MCC 2011

Price: R650

Made from 100% chardonnay, this complex MCC is buttery and limey. It also has delicate bubbles and certainly will impress your guests. It’s also a wonderful gift thanks to its stylish packaging.

Nitida The Grand Matriarch 2015

Price: R255

This MCC is made from 100% pinot noir grapes, making it an incredible blush MCC, driven by raspberry and cherry and even hints of rosewater. Completely refreshing.

Pierre Jourdan Brut

Price: R110 to R130

With a mix of chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, this trusty MCC is deft while still traditional. It’s vibrant and fresh and pairs well with light snacks and salads.

Steenberg Sauvignon Blanc

Price: R100

This ultra crisp sparkling wine may spend less time on the lees than an MCC, but it delivers great fruitiness. Expect lip-smacking pineapple and passion fruit. It’s marvellous ice-cold.

Odd Bins Brut, Brut Rose and Demi-Sec

Price: R90 to R100

Checker’s flagship MCC brand is still your best value MCC deal. While the way the MCC is made may change from year to year, it remains a great budget option, usually featuring a blend of chardonnay and pinot noir, while the sweeter demi-sec will appeal to people not used to dry MCC.

