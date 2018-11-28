Recipe: Cornbread

Ingredients
1 cup flour
1 cup yellow cornmeal
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp salt
3½ tsp baking powder
1/3 cup melted butter
1 large egg
1 cup milk
Method
1. Grease a 23cm round cake pan or cast-iron skillet well and set aside. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, add the flour, cornmeal, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Whisk to combine.
3. Make a well in the centre of your dry ingredients and add the butter, milk and egg. Stir until the mixture comes together and there are only a few lumps remaining.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is a deep golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
5. Serve hot with butter.
