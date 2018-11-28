 
Recipe: Vegan chocolate chia pudding

Vegan chocolate chia pudding. Picture: Supplied

This vegan breakfast bowl is sweetened with just a little honey, but is as thick and creamy as your favourite old-fashioned porridge.

Ingredients

Chocolate chia pudding
1½ cups Crystal Valley almond milk
1 teaspoons Health Connection Wholefoods cacao maca boost
2 teaspoons cacao
60g Health Connection Wholefoods chia seeds
Squeeze of honey (to taste)

Toppings
½ cup Health Connection Wholefoods gluten-free muesli
½ cup Health Connection Wholefoods cacao nibs
100g Health Connection Wholefoods goji berries
4 tablespoons chocolate almond butter
Handful of fresh berries
Fresh mint sprigs for garnish

Method

1. Place the almond milk, cacao maca boost, cacao, chia seeds and a squeeze of honey into a bowl and whisk until combined.

2. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a couple of hours or until thickened.

3. Remove from fridge and give it a quick stir, to loosen pudding slightly.

4. Divide into bowls and top with a little muesli, cacao nibs, goji berries, a dollop of chocolate almond butter and fresh berries.

5. Garnish with mint and serve.

