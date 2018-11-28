Lock, stock and wine barrel: Vino in Piazza

Summer convenience does not get better than Chateau Del Rei – a sweet sparkling wine in convenient cans.

The appeal of this wine is the fact that it’s a great little tipple to add to a picnic. It’s also a welcome change to drier wines. Chateau Del Rei is extremely fruity with a grand and mischievous effervescence. It’s also low on alcohol – 7% – making it an ideal sipper.

On the subject of enjoying a sip outside and that is if you’re not leaving Johannesburg this festive season, start December at Melrose Arch for a festival of Italian wines.

Vino in Piazza – Wines of Italy will introduce 21 Italian wine producers from 11 different regions in South Africa.

The event is organised by the Italian Consulate of Johannesburg, together with the Italian Trade Commission and the Italian Chamber of Commerce to promote Italy as a tourism and business destination as well as to showcase Italian products and brands to the South African market.

The three-day event is split up into eight sessions, providing visitors the opportunity to taste unique Italian wines but also learn about what makes these wines special, and often different from their South African counterparts.

The festival starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Tickets for the Vino in Piazza – Wines of Italy are available for R150 at Ticketpro

