Recipe: Blackbird cocktail

A sophisticated summer cocktail doesn’t mean you have to sweat over a complicated recipe; sometimes the simplest drinks are the best.

The Blackbird cocktail mixes rose liqueur with sherry and a dash of Scotch Whisky to create a refreshingly simple drink that’s perfect for sharing.

To get the most flavour out of your Monkey Shoulder, layer the whisky over the rose liqueur and sherry, which will allow the flavours to smoothly follow one another as you take a sip off the top.

Ingredients

45ml Monkey Shoulder

20ml Wee Van Rose liqueur

12.5ml Amontillado Sherry

Method

1. Stir and strain into chilled coupe.

2. Garnish with lemon twist.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.