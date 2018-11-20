Recipe: Creamy mussel pot with chorizo and red wine

This dish is best eaten with loads of freshly baked bread to lap up the sauce.

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 onions chopped

120g chorizo, sliced

5 cloves garlic, grated

1 tsp smoked paprika

250ml Roodeberg Red

250ml prepared fish or chicken stock

2 tins tomatoes, chopped

250ml cream

30g fresh coriander, chopped

2 kg fresh, whole, cleaned mussels

Method

1. Heat up a large saucepan or pot and fry the onions and chorizo in the butter till golden brown.

2. Add the garlic and paprika. Stir through and fry for about 2 minutes.

3. Add the red wine, stock and the tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and then turn down the heat to let it simmer and reduce by half.

4. Add the cream and bring to a simmer. Add the mussels, bring the pot to a boil and remove from the heat.

5. Let it stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with crusty bread or pasta.

