food and drink 20.11.2018

Recipe: Creamy mussel pot with chorizo and red wine

Mynhardt Joubert
Creamy mussel pot with chorizo and Roodeberg red wine.

The robust flavours of the red wine and chorizo pair wonderfully with the salty taste of the mussels.

This dish is best eaten with loads of freshly baked bread to lap up the sauce.

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter
2 onions chopped
120g chorizo, sliced
5 cloves garlic, grated
1 tsp smoked paprika
250ml  Roodeberg Red
250ml prepared fish or chicken stock
2 tins tomatoes, chopped
250ml cream
30g fresh coriander, chopped
2 kg fresh, whole, cleaned mussels

Method

1. Heat up a large saucepan or pot and fry the onions and chorizo in the butter till golden brown.

2. Add the garlic and paprika. Stir through and fry for about 2 minutes.

3. Add the red wine, stock and the tinned tomatoes, bring to the boil and then turn down the heat to let it simmer and reduce by half.

4. Add the cream and bring to a simmer. Add the mussels, bring the pot to a boil and remove from the heat.

5. Let it stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with crusty bread or pasta.

