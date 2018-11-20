Recipe: Red velvet cupcakes

Ingredients
Cupcakes
500g Snowflake Red Velvet Cupcake Mix
2 extra-large eggs
125ml cooking oil
200ml water
Butter icing
300g velvet icing mix
150g butter or baking margarine
30ml milk
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees.
2. Place cupcake mix into a mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs, oil and water and add to cupcake mix.
3. Mix with a spoon until just combined. Do not over mix.
4. Place paper cups into a muffin pan. Spoon equal quantities of the mixture into paper cups.
5. Bake for plus/minus 20 minutes. Allow to cool before icing
6. For the icing beat softened butter or margarine with an electric mixer for 1 minute on high speed until creamy. Add icing mix to creamed butter or margarine and beat mixture on slow until it resembles breadcrumbs.
7. Add milk and beat plus/minus 2 minutes on high speed or until creamy.
8. Decorate with icing and sprinkles
Recipe supplied by Snowflake
