 
menu
food and drink 20.11.2018 12:21 pm

Recipe: Red velvet cupcakes

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

Sink your teeth into these delicious cupcakes with buttercream frosting.

Ingredients

Cupcakes
500g Snowflake Red Velvet Cupcake Mix
2 extra-large eggs
125ml cooking oil
200ml water

Butter icing
300g velvet icing mix
150g butter or baking margarine
30ml milk

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

2. Place cupcake mix into a mixing bowl, lightly beat eggs, oil and water and add to cupcake mix.

3. Mix with a spoon until just combined. Do not over mix.

4. Place paper cups into a muffin pan. Spoon equal quantities of the mixture into paper cups.

5. Bake for plus/minus 20 minutes. Allow to cool before icing

6. For the icing beat softened butter or margarine with an electric mixer for 1 minute on high speed until creamy. Add icing mix to creamed butter or margarine and beat mixture on slow until it resembles breadcrumbs.

7. Add milk and beat plus/minus 2 minutes on high speed or until creamy.

8. Decorate with icing and sprinkles

Recipe supplied by Snowflake

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Recipe: Creamy mussel pot with chorizo and red wine 20.11.2018
Is your stomach strong enough for Sweden’s ‘Disgusting Food Museum’? 20.11.2018
Recipe: Blue cheese and citrus salad 20.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.