Recipe: Blue cheese and citrus salad

Ingredients

2 red navels (Cara Cara/blood orange), peeled and sliced

Handful of rocket leaves

1 punnet mangetout

½ cup walnuts

100 g blue cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

2. Gently toast the walnuts for 5 min. or until slightly oily and deepened in flavour. Allow cooling.

3. Blanch the mangetout in boiled water until electric green in colour, then immediately submerge in iced water to stop the cooking process. This helps to retain the lovely colour and crunchy texture.

4. To assemble the salad, combine the orange slices, rocket leaves, mangetout and walnuts.

5. Season, toss with olive oil and lemon juice, and top the salad with crumbled blue cheese.

6. Serve.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.