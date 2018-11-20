 
Recipe: Blue cheese and citrus salad

Picture: iStock

A refreshing citrus salad to accompany braai meat, or even to turn into a meat-free main dish.

Ingredients

2 red navels (Cara Cara/blood orange), peeled and sliced
Handful of rocket leaves
1 punnet mangetout
½ cup walnuts
100 g blue cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

2. Gently toast the walnuts for 5 min. or until slightly oily and deepened in flavour. Allow cooling.

3. Blanch the mangetout in boiled water until electric green in colour, then immediately submerge in iced water to stop the cooking process. This helps to retain the lovely colour and crunchy texture.

4. To assemble the salad, combine the orange slices, rocket leaves, mangetout and walnuts.

5. Season, toss with olive oil and lemon juice, and top the salad with crumbled blue cheese.

6. Serve.

Recipe supplied by Checkers

