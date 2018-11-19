Magnum Pleasure Store pops up in Sandton

Magnum ice cream yesterday opened the doors to its Magnum Pleasure Store in Sandton City, which will remain open until January next year.

The new Magnum Pleasure Store is a contemporary, luxurious space where you can explore the delicious tastes and textures of the ice cream in a way that’s personal to you.

The store offers fans an exclusive opportunity to prepare and craft personalised Magnum moments; the Magnum dipping bar is the key feature in the store where the magic begins.

Pleasure seekers can customise their vanilla ice cream with their selection of dripping melted Magnum chocolate, followed by adding decadent toppings of their choice, with the store’s Pleasure Makers on-hand to make these bespoke Magnum creations come alive.

The exciting toppings include Popping Candy, Rose Petals, Praline and even chocolate beads inspired by Magnum’s co-collaborator Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa by Laduma.

An exciting addition for pleasure seekers visiting the store are the three trendy Magnum ice cream “looks” to choose from.

These have been specially created for the store and are inspired by fashion trends and art, all in the name of the ice-cream pushing the boundaries of decadence and sophistication.

